China Qinfa Group Limited’s Sumber Daya Energi (SDE) coal operation in South Kalimantan produced 7.07 million tonnes of raw coal in the first nine months of 2026, up 104% year on year. The increase was supported by the operation of a fully mechanised longwall mining face at SDE Mine 1, which expanded production capacity.

Coal trading volume rose 46% year on year to 4.64 million tonnes over the same period, driven by the expansion of overseas customer markets. Trading volume of washed coal increased 131%, while overall coal sales grew more slowly than raw coal output as the sales mix shifted toward a higher proportion of washed coal.