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Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — First Concrete Pour for Gasification Unit of Shenyang 100,000 mt Green Methanol Project: Wind and Solar Green Hydrogen Coupled with Biomass Gasification

Published: Oct 13, 2026 10:06 (GMT+8)

Recently, as the first batch of concrete was slowly poured into the foundation cap formwork of the gasification unit, the first concrete pouring for the gasification unit area of the Shenyang wind and solar power-to-hydrogen integrated biomass green alcohol and oil demonstration project Phase I 100,000 mt green methanol project, undertaken by China Energy Engineering East China Institute on an EPC basis, officially commenced. This marks another important period achieved after the first pile foundation drilling in the gasification unit area, signifying that the gasification unit has officially entered a new stage of main structure construction.

Core unit enters main structure construction stage

As the core unit of the project, the gasification unit undertakes the key task of converting local biomass raw material into high-quality syngas, and the construction quality of its foundation structure directly affects the installation accuracy and operational safety of subsequent large core equipment such as the gasifier. The successful pouring of the first batch of concrete has laid a solid foundation for the subsequent main frame construction and created favorable conditions for achieving the main schedule target of gasifier hoisting on time.

Scientific organization to address winter construction challenges

Faced with practical challenges such as the tight construction window before winter in the Shenyang area and gradually dropping temperatures, the project department made early assessments and organized scientifically, formulating systematic safeguard plans around key aspects such as the mass concrete construction scheme, pouring temperature control measures, and curing plan. Before pouring, the project department organized all participating construction units to conduct comprehensive acceptance of rebar tying, formwork erection, and support pier positioning to ensure all indicators met design and specification requirements; during pouring, dedicated personnel were assigned to supervise the entire process on site, strictly controlling concrete slump, placement temperature, and vibration quality, making every effort to take the initiative in winter construction.

Annual output of 100,000 mt of green methanol, wind and solar green hydrogen coupled with biomass gasification

The current phase construction scale of the Shenyang green methanol project isan annual output of 100,000 mt of green methanol, featuringthe deep coupling of wind and solar green hydrogen and biomass gasification technology, with life cycle carbon emissions significantly lower than traditional coal-to-methanol. The successful pouring of the first batch of concrete for the gasification unit is another important period achieved by the project department after the first pile foundation drilling.

Next, East China Institute will continue to leverage its EPC management advantages led by design and its resource integration capabilities across the entire industry chain, coordinate with all participating construction units, seize the golden construction period before winter, scientifically organize the orderly connection between foundation pouring and subsequent structural construction, strictly uphold safety and quality bottom lines, ensure the project is built to high standards and at a high level, and steadily advance toward the goal of commissioning on schedule.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — First Concrete Pour for Gasification Unit of Shenyang 100,000 mt Green Methanol Project: Wind and Solar Green Hydrogen Coupled with Biomass Gasification - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)