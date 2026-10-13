Rongcheng New Energy and Qingde Hydrogen Energy Sign Agreement in Tianjin to Jointly Expand Diverse Application Tracks in Hydrogen Agriculture, Hydrogen Health, and Hydrogen Energy Storage

Recently, the strategic cooperation signing ceremony between Rockcheck New Energy Group and Suzhou Qingde Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. was held in Tianjin. Relying on the Sunan Institute of Molecular Engineering at Peking University, the two parties will focus on the field of hydrogen agriculture to jointly develop and promote hydrogen molecular fertilizers, while deepening cooperation in hydrogen beauty and health and hydrogen industry sectors, working together to open up new tracks for diversified hydrogen energy applications. Peking University professor and doctoral supervisor Li Xingguo, Qingde Hydrogen Energy General Manager Xie Lei, and Rockcheck Group Director, Vice President, and Rockcheck New Energy Group Chairman Zhang Lihua attended the ceremony.

Hydrogen energy industry enters a new era of multi-scenario large-scale application

Currently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Ministry of Finance, and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) have approved five major urban clusters including Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to carry out comprehensive hydrogen energy application pilot projects. China's hydrogen energy industry has officially moved from single-point breakthroughs in fuel cell vehicles into a period of multi-scenario large-scale application. The strategic cooperation between Rockcheck New Energy and Qingde Hydrogen Energy is an important initiative by the two enterprises to actively implement the national hydrogen energy pilot deployment, which will continue to broaden the boundaries of hydrogen energy applications and build a diversified hydrogen energy industry ecosystem.

Strong alliance between technology R&D and scenario operations

This cooperation achieves a strong alliance and complementary advantages between technology R&D and scenario operations. Rockcheck New Energy is a benchmark enterprise in the commercial and large-scale implementation of hydrogen energy, positioned as an integrated solution provider for the hydrogen energy industry. It has built an entire industry chain layout covering "production, storage, transportation, refueling, application, research, and equipment manufacturing," and created a "one core, two poles" development model centered on a digital and intelligent big data platform, with the "hydrogen +" economy and "vehicle +" economy as the two poles. To date, it hascumulatively put into operation 1,255 hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks and 17 hydrogen refueling stations, with mature project implementation capabilities, rich multi-scenario operation experience, and a complete industrial supporting system.

Qingde Hydrogen Energy is a hydrogen energy technology innovation enterprise relying on the Sunan Institute of Molecular Engineering at Peking University. The company has developed efficient and safe nano-hydrolysis hydrogen production materials, which are widely used in hydrogen molecular biomedicine and hydrogen agriculture. It holds multiple independent intellectual property rights and has carried out project cooperation with multiple industry leaders, demonstrating outstanding strength in technological innovation and commercialization of research outcomes.

Industrial layout implemented across three major tracks

According to the agreement, the two parties will implement industrial layout across three major tracks: first, jointly promote the civilian application, productization, and scenario-based implementation of hydrogen health technologies, creating a new sector in the hydrogen beauty and health industry; second, use hydrogen-enriched technology to empower the transformation of modern agriculture,jointly develop and promote hydrogen molecular fertilizers, and explore a new model of green, efficient, and low-carbon smart hydrogen agriculture; third, tap into the value of hydrogen energy storage, promote the large-scale application of hydrogen energy in scenarios such as renewable energy consumption and power grid peak shaving, and cultivate new growth poles for the hydrogen energy industry.

The two parties will establish a special working group, build an industry-academia-research collaboration mechanism, and jointly carry out technical research, demonstration project construction, and market expansion, promoting the extension of hydrogen energy applications from transportation and logistics to diversified scenarios such as public health, modern agriculture, and new-type industry.