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Fed's Hammack: Further Rate Hikes Needed, Timing Uncertain; Favors Smaller, Frequent Adjustments

Published: Oct 13, 2026 09:58 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metal Express] Fed's Hammack stated that rates need to be raised further and more hikes may still be needed in the future, though the timing remains undetermined. She favors a "smaller, more frequent" approach to adjustments.

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[SMM Precious Metal Express] Fed's Hammack stated that rates need to b - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)