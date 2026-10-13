[Strong US Dollar and Treasury Yields Pressure Silver Prices; Spot Trading Sentiment Sluggish]

[SMM Daily Review: High US Dollar and Treasury Yields Weigh on Silver Prices, Spot Trading Sentiment Sluggish] SMM, October 13: US Fed's Hammack struck a hawkish tone, saying rates still need to be raised. The high US dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on precious metals, with the market awaiting guidance from US September CPI. In the spot market, the basis narrowed, and traders slightly raised their offer premiums. However, downstream users only made small just-in-time procurement, leaving overall trading sluggish, with deals skewed toward parity to slight discounts.