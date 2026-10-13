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[SMM Computing Power News] Jiangsu A100 80G full server monthly rental reported at 34,000 yuan

Published: Oct 13, 2026 09:39 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

SMM learned that a channel partner recently quoted a monthly rental price of RMB 34,000 per unit for Jiangsu-based A100 80G NVLink full servers, with delivery available soon and only one unit currently in stock. The channel partner noted that similar models it had seen during the same period were mostly quoted at RMB 35,000 to 36,000 per unit per month, making this quote about 3% to 6% lower. As a previous-generation mainstream training GPU, the A100 80G sees relatively stable demand in inference and small-to-medium-scale training scenarios. Low-priced supply holds some appeal for end-user demand, and the channel partner made it clear that end users would be given priority.

[For details, contact: AI computing analyst Li Siming, 021-51666774]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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