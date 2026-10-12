[SMM Gold & PGMs Flash] Spot gold rose 0.1% to US$4,198.19 an ounce by 04:32 GMT on 12 October, after earlier reaching its highest level since 2 October. US December gold futures gained 0.1% to US$4,221.80. Spot platinum and palladium also advanced 0.8% to US$1,701.40 and US$1,156.81 an ounce, respectively. These are time-stamped wholesale-market observations, not live African mine-gate or trader quotations.

Reuters linked the gains to a subdued US dollar, lower oil prices and positioning before US inflation releases due later this week. For South African PGM producers, firmer platinum and palladium prices may support realised revenue if sustained, although the effect depends on contract timing, exchange rates and sales mix. Reuters identified no new mine-supply disruption, and one session’s increase does not establish a broader recovery.