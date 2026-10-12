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Dynacor completes first Senegal gold pour at Galam pilot plant

Published: Oct 13, 2026 00:19 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Gold Flash] Dynacor Group's 50-tonne-per-day Galam pilot plant in Kédougou completed its first gold doré pour on 30 September, using gold-silver cement from the Merrill-Crowe circuit. The company said plant run time and recovery were increasing following commissioning, with ramp-up to nameplate capacity now the next objective.

Galam is designed to process ore from permitted artisanal and small-scale miners in Senegal’s main ASGM region. Dynacor says a successful pilot could precede a 300-tonne-per-day commercial plant, but that larger facility has not been built or approved in this announcement. The first pour confirms processing occurred; Dynacor did not disclose the doré weight, recovery rate or operating economics.

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