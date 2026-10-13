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SMM Weekly Maintenance Summary for October 12

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:00 (GMT+8)
[SMM Weekly Maintenance Statistics] According to SMM statistics, this week (October 10 to October 16), the impact of blast furnace maintenance on hot metal production was.....

[SMM Weekly Maintenance Statistics] According to SMM statistics, this week (October 10 to October 16), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance was 1.9011 million mt, up 78,600 mt WoW. Next week (October 17 to October 23), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance is expected to be 1.8929 million mt, down 8,200 mt WoW.

 

Building materials, this week's impact from maintenance was 1.1275 million mt, down 94,100 mt WoW, and next week's impact from maintenance is expected to be 1.0513 million mt, down 76,200 mt WoW.

 

Hot rolling, this week's impact from maintenance was 193,800 mt, up 53,400 mt WoW, and next week's impact from maintenance is expected to be 144,900 mt, down 48,800 mt WoW.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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SMM Weekly Maintenance Summary for October 12 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)