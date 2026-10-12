[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in Shandong are expected to consolidate on a subdued note

Shandong mines and beneficiation plants quoted 64-grade alkaline powder at 759 yuan on a dry basis, before tax, with acceptance payment, ex-mine, down 12 yuan WoW. Steel mills lowered prices in tandem. After the holiday, steel mills returned to their regular purchase pace, while some miners slowed shipments. Some continued to fulfill long-term contract orders with no inventory pressure, keeping the overall market relatively stable. Affected by lower imported ore prices, local prices at mines and beneficiation plants found it difficult to rise. Large mines in the Linyi area may continue to cut prices in the near term, and local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the short term. [SMM Steel]