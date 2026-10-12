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Oversold recovery continues, SHFE lead 2611 contract consolidates and rebounds to close with a small bullish candlestick [Lead Futures Brief Comment]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 17:38 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 12:

Intraday, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,075 yuan/mt, drifted higher after the open, with its center steadily rising in the morning. In the afternoon, it consolidated at highs of 16,080-16,100 yuan/mt before finally closing at 16,105 yuan/mt, up 125 yuan/mt or 0.78% from the previous trading day's closing price. The full-day trading range was 16,020-16,125 yuan/mt, with volume of 58,989 lots and open interest of 57,274 lots, a decrease of 4,776 lots. The daily candlestick recorded a small bullish candle. The daily KDJ turned upward from the oversold zone, extending the oversold recovery. This rebound was driven mainly by bear profit-taking, with limited follow-through from new bulls. Meanwhile, as the 2611 contract approached contract rollover, funds gradually shifted to the 2612 contract, also contributing to the pullback in open interest. In the spot market, supply was tight and prices were elevated; downstream enterprises purchased cautiously, and trading activity was moderate. In the short term, SHFE lead is expected to extend its recovery after the sharp decline and consolidate at lows with a slightly stronger bias. With contract rollover approaching, attention may focus on the strength of position-taking in the 2612 contract after the shift, as well as the follow-through in spot transactions.

Data source statement: Except for public information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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