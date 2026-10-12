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[SMM Rebar Daily Review] October peak season demand is average, prices mainly consolidate

Published: Oct 12, 2026 17:27 (GMT+8)

Futures consolidated today, closing at 3,090, up 0.32% from the previous trading day. In the spot market, some market quotes edged up by 10 yuan/mt, while a few markets with shortages rose by 20 yuan/mt, with overall transaction performance being average.
From a fundamental perspective, on the supply side, for the long-process route, some producers in east China, benefiting from relatively better margins than other regions, have largely resumed normal production of construction steel after completing earlier maintenance, while some steel mills in other regions are still carrying out annual maintenance plans or switching to other products, so overall supply pressure is not prominent for now. For the short-process route, electric furnace mills are mostly maintaining mid-to-low production levels. On the demand side, market trading sentiment was average today, with a strong wait-and-see sentiment prevailing, and end-users mostly purchasing on a just-in-need basis at low prices. Overall, demand has not shown concentrated release after the holiday, and upward price momentum is insufficient. The implementation of the second round of coke price cuts has weakened cost support, and prices are expected to remain in a consolidation phase in the near term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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