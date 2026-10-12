SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 12

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices edged up slightly, with offer centers moving higher and low-priced sources tightening. Downstream buyers remained cautious, and actual order follow-through was slow. Gadolinium oxide prices stayed stable in the afternoon, with sellers keeping quotes unchanged. Inquiries in the market were sluggish, and transactions were limited to rigid demand. Pr-Nd alloy quotes remained unchanged throughout the day, but the raw material side, Pr-Nd oxide, moved further upward in the afternoon, strengthening cost support. Metal enterprises, caught between rising costs and difficulty raising selling prices, continued to prioritize stability. Downstream procurement maintained a rigid-demand pace, with limited acceptance of high-priced alloys, and no significant increase in transaction volume. Gadolinium iron also remained flat in the afternoon with no intraday adjustments. New order inquiries were sparse, and suppliers made no notable changes to their quotes.