[Malaysia steel price index up 0.1-5.1% y-o-y in September, rebar average down 2.4% m-o-m]
Malaysia's steel unit price index rose 0.1-5.1% y-o-y in most areas of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak from September 2025 to September 2026, DOSM said. Perak led with 5.1%, then Johor at 4.8% and Tawau at 3.8%. Cement prices gained 0.6-7.4% y-o-y, led by Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan at 7.4%. M-o-m, steel indices fell 0.2-1.6% in September 2026, with Johor down 1.6% and Sibu and Miri down 1.3%. Average prices for mild steel round bars and Mycon 60 high tensile deformed bars dropped 2.4% to 817 USD/tonne (3,431.90 ringgit/tonne) from 830 USD/tonne (3,484.20 ringgit/tonne) in August. The building cost index with steel bars eased 0.1-1.3% in Peninsular Malaysia, 0.1-0.7% in Sabah and 0.1-0.5% in Sarawak. Cement averaged 25.80 ringgit per bag, flat.