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[ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Begins Cold Shutdown Following Missile Attacks]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 16:24 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine has initiated a cold-shutdown process following repeated missile attacks that caused extensive damage to its steelmaking facilities. According to the company's October 10 statement, primary steelmaking operations have already stopped, while preparations to safely shut down and preserve industrial equipment are expected to take approximately two months. The company reported six fatalities and more than 18 injuries following the attacks. The development follows ArcelorMittal's September 25 announcement that operations could not be safely restarted. The decision to preserve the plant's equipment signals a prolonged interruption to steel production, with no confirmed timeline for restarting operations.

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