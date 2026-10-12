Central Eco-Inspections Launched: Teams to Assess Ministries, Caves, and Pollution in Six Regions

To thoroughly implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and all plenary sessions of the 20th Central Committee, and to put into practice Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations on Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Work, and with the approval of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, the third round of the seventh batch of central ecological and environmental protection inspections has been fully launched. Two routine central ecological and environmental protection inspection teams have been formed to conduct routine inspections of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs respectively, with a stationing period of one month. At the same time, three special central ecological and environmental protection inspection teams have been formed to conduct special inspections on pollution problems in karst caves, sinkholes, and valleys in Hubei, Hunan, and Guangxi (three provinces/regions), Chongqing and Sichuan (two provinces/municipalities), and Guizhou and Yunnan (two provinces) respectively, with a stationing period of approximately two weeks.