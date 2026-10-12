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Copper Prices Retreat from Highs, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Buy the Dip [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 16:08 (GMT+8)

SMM October 12

        At 11:30 today, futures closing price was 111,740 yuan/mt, up 830 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premium averaged 160 yuan/mt, down 380 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Today, secondary copper raw material prices rose 500 yuan/mt MoM. The secondary copper raw material sales sentiment index rose to 2.54, and the procurement sentiment index rose to 2.12. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 3,854 yuan/mt, down 125 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 1,215 yuan/mt. According to SMM survey, copper prices retreated after a rapid rise. Secondary copper rod enterprises had low raw material inventories. Given the current high copper prices, secondary copper raw material traders showed strong willingness to sell, and secondary copper rod enterprises reported that intraday procurement was relatively easy. However, due to high prices, secondary copper rod enterprises faced increased capital costs, limiting procurement volumes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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