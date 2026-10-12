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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 12)

Published: Oct 12, 2026 15:56 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 12 Oct , 2026
Market review

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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