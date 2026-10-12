Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 12)

[BMW Industries Commissions First Phase of $83 Million Downstream Steel Plant in Bokaro]

BMW Industries has commenced operations at the colour-coating line of its greenfield downstream steel complex in Bokaro, Jharkhand, marking the first phase of the approximately $83 million (INR 8.03 billion) project. According to the company's October 5 stock exchange disclosure, the facility received consent to operate and will initially cater to domestic demand. The complex is being developed to manufacture cold-rolled, galvanised, Galvalume, zinc-aluminium-magnesium (ZAM) and colour-coated steel products. The commissioning strengthens the company's downstream steel processing capabilities, while the remaining production facilities are yet to become operational.