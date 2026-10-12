[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H100 rental bidding at 88,000, H20 96G annual lease at 43,000

All 19 indices remained flat today. In Beijing, the buyer's H100 rental bid rose to 88,000 yuan per unit per month, with the unit count adjustable from 16 to 32, about 1.1% higher than the highest price of 87,000 yuan in the Yangtze River Delta and western indices, and also higher than the 87,000 yuan for a one-year minimum lease in the northwest, as buyer budgets continued to shift upward. In central China, two H20 96G units on a one-year closed contract with tax included were priced at 43,000 yuan (approximately 7.47 yuan per card-hour, IB networking), placing it in the middle compared with the 46,000 yuan presale in east China and the 41,000 yuan annual contract in south China, with the midpoint holding firm above 40,000 yuan. In east China, ten H20 141G units on a one-year closed contract with tax included were priced at 59,000 yuan.