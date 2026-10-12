SMM learned that a computing power service provider reported on October 12 that the three 5090 complete units it released at the end of September for short-term rental had all been rented out, with a transaction price of 14,000 yuan per unit per month, down about 3.4% from the initial quote of 14,500 yuan per unit per month on September 29. Each unit in this batch is equipped with eight 5090 32G turbo cards, dual Xeon 6530 processors, and 512G DDR5 5600 memory, in a 4U form factor with a 2700W dual-redundant power supply, and the data center is located in Hubei.
[For details, contact: SMM computing power analyst Li Siming at 021-51666774]