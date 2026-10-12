The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has set preliminary anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) rates on corrosion-resistant steel (CORE) imported from South Korea, with AD margins rising sharply from zero in the previous review. In the AD review covering July 2024 to June 2025, preliminary margins are 23.40% for KG Dongbu Steel, 19.43% for Dongkuk Coated Metal and Aju Steel, and 20.58% for companies not individually examined, including Hyundai Steel, POSCO, POSCO International, SeAH Coated Metal, and SeAH Steel. In the previous review (July 2023 to June 2024), all companies received a 0% margin.

In the CVD review covering January to December 2024, preliminary rates are 4.82% for KG Dongbu Steel, 0.58% for Hyundai Steel, and a weighted average of 2.22% for companies not individually reviewed. These are lower than the previous final rates of 5.34%, 1.28%, and 2.88%, respectively. DOC canceled the CVD review for Dongkuk Coated Metal after the review request was withdrawn. Cash deposits remain unchanged until final results are announced, at 8.31% for AD and 1.19% for CVD for companies not included in the review.