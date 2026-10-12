logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Hertha Metals Starts Construction of Chalyx Plant in Texas]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 15:29 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Hertha Metals has broken ground on its first commercial plant, Hertha Chalyx, in Conroe, Texas, where it plans to develop and scale its process for making primary iron and steel. Chalyx will prioritize high-purity iron for American rare earth magnet manufacturers, while also producing iron and steel for trials with steel producers and manufacturers. The facility will run on domestic iron ore and natural gas. The company expects Chalyx to come online in late 2027, with magnet-grade high-purity iron production beginning in early 2028. CEO and founder Laureen Meroueh said the project is the next step toward proving that the company's technology can deliver commercially.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Steel]
6 mins ago
[SMM Steel]
Read More
[SMM Steel]
[SMM Steel]
[SMM Steel] Market feedback indicates that for Q235B HRC with specifications of 3.5*1250*C, the FOB selling price is $510/mt, with the port of shipment being Fangchenggang Port.
6 mins ago
[SMM Steel] India Steel Prices Fall Amid Subdued Trading
7 mins ago
[SMM Steel] India Steel Prices Fall Amid Subdued Trading
Read More
[SMM Steel] India Steel Prices Fall Amid Subdued Trading
[SMM Steel] India Steel Prices Fall Amid Subdued Trading
[India Domestic] India’s domestic prices declined across cities on Oct 12 from Oct 9 amid cautious buying and limited demand support. Trading activity remained subdued as buyers focused mainly on immediate requirements rather than fresh restocking. Mumbai rebar flat at 561 USD/tonne (53,700 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. Mumbai rebar prices unchanged for a week. PDRI sponge iron down 6 USD/tonne (600 INR/tonne) to 301 USD/tonne (28,800 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. While Bellary PDRI also declined 5 USD/tonne (500 INR/tonne) to 308 USD/tonne (29,500 INR/tonne) EXW Bellary. A Few trades concluded at the current price level. Market participants expect prices to soften further to around 305-306 USD/tonne (29,200-29,300 INR/tonne). Alang Melting down 8 USD/tonne (800 INR/tonne) to 381 USD/tonne (36,500 INR/tonne) ex-yard Alang. Mandi ingot dropped 6 USD/tonne (600 INR/tonne) to 496 USD/tonne (47,500 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Billet down 10 USD/tonne (1,000 INR/tonne) to 466 USD/tonne (44,600 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur.
7 mins ago
[SMM Steel]
13 mins ago
[SMM Steel]
Read More
[SMM Steel]
[SMM Steel]
[Rebar] Today, rebar export quotations at Tianjin Port remained stable, with overall transaction prices ranging from USD 476-481/ton. According to exporters, mills' export order intake has been mediocre since the holiday. After some mills offered price concessions, inquiries and orders improved slightly, but overall transaction activity has yet to show any notable improvement.
13 mins ago
Related News
news
[SMM Steel]
Oct 12, 2026 16:16 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Steel] India Steel Prices Fall Amid Subdued Trading
Oct 12, 2026 16:15 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Steel]
Oct 12, 2026 16:08 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Steel]
Oct 12, 2026 16:08 (GMT+8)