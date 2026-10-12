Hertha Metals has broken ground on its first commercial plant, Hertha Chalyx, in Conroe, Texas, where it plans to develop and scale its process for making primary iron and steel. Chalyx will prioritize high-purity iron for American rare earth magnet manufacturers, while also producing iron and steel for trials with steel producers and manufacturers. The facility will run on domestic iron ore and natural gas. The company expects Chalyx to come online in late 2027, with magnet-grade high-purity iron production beginning in early 2028. CEO and founder Laureen Meroueh said the project is the next step toward proving that the company's technology can deliver commercially.