[SMM Nickel Flash News] Indonesia Update — October 12, 2026

Market outlook: Despite stable spot assessments, upstream sentiment remains weak amid additional RKAB quota releases, lower nickel HMA and HPM benchmarks, and negative premiums for mainstream saprolite. Cautious smelter procurement may continue to pressure ore prices.

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