Indonesian nickel ore prices remained unchanged on October 12,
1.2% Ni limonite: $25.5/wmt, unchanged
1.3% Ni limonite: $27.5/wmt, unchanged
1.4% Ni saprolite: $48.7/wmt, unchanged
1.5% Ni saprolite: $54.2/wmt, unchanged
1.6% Ni saprolite: $59.0/wmt, unchanged
Market outlook: Despite stable spot assessments, upstream sentiment remains weak amid additional RKAB quota releases, lower nickel HMA and HPM benchmarks, and negative premiums for mainstream saprolite. Cautious smelter procurement may continue to pressure ore prices.