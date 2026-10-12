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[ US Steel Shipments Increase by 11.6% Year-on-Year in August ]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 15:05 (GMT+8)
The Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI) reported in its latest October 2026 data release that US domestic steel shipments increased by 11.6% year-on-year during August 2026. The robust double-digit volumetric growth reflects a strategic restocking phase among North American distributors who capitalized on lower summer pricing. However, the aggressive influx of inventory has saturated the downstream supply chain, directly contributing to the heavy resistance US mills face in pushing fourth-quarter price hikes. [SMM Iron Ore]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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