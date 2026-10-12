Zhongrui Metal Invites You to the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor and Cable Industry Exhibition

2026 marks the official start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and the conductor wire & cable and electrical materials industry has entered a critical period of transformation and upgrading. Driven by the dual-carbon strategy, new power system construction, energy transition, and AI technology empowerment, sectors such as ultra-high voltage, new energy, computing power centers, and NEVs are developing rapidly, effectively boosting market demand for high-end copper and aluminum conductors and wire & cable materials. The industry faces both opportunities and challenges: copper and aluminum raw material supply remains tight, prices fluctuate significantly, and coupled with geopolitical trade and cost volatility, operational and supply chain pressures on enterprises continue to climb while industry competition intensifies. Meanwhile, aluminum as a substitute for copper and new copper-aluminum composite materials are being adopted at an accelerating pace, and intelligent manufacturing and green low-carbon technologies continue to drive industry quality improvement and upgrading.

Against this backdrop, Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) will host the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor Wire & Cable Industry Exhibition and Electrical Materials Industry Annual Conference on November 5-6, 2026 in, bringing together resources from the entire industry chain to build a professional and efficient cooperation and exchange platform. SMM, together with Zhongrui (Tianjin) Metal Materials Co., Ltd., invites industry peers to join the conference, helping enterprises break through challenges and driving high-quality transformation across the industry.

Click theto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Zhongrui (Tianjin) Metal Materials Co., Ltd. is located in Jinghai District, Tianjin, with a 30,000 m² industrial base and a 13,000 m² modern production and intelligent warehousing center, with registered capital of 30 million yuan.

As a leading comprehensive electrical materials service provider in North China, Zhongrui Metal covers the full chain of copper and non-ferrous metal processing, trading, warehousing, logistics, hedging, and finance. Its main products include copper cathode, copper rod, copper wire, aluminum rod, zinc ingot, tin ingot, and other core categories, with annual operating revenue exceeding 8 billion yuan, providing efficient and stable supply chain support for downstream industries such as wire & cable, magnet wire, and deep processing of copper and aluminum semis.

Zhongrui Metal has always adhered to the founding principle of "striving for excellence, carrying virtue, and conducting business with integrity worldwide," building an agile supply chain system centered on "rapid turnover." It deeply integrates industrial resources across east China, North China, and Northeast China, and is committed to becoming the most trusted hub-type industrial supply chain platform enterprise in the manufacturing chain of wire & cable, magnet wire, and copper and aluminum semis.

Contact Information

Dong Zhengwei 186 1680 8278

SMM Conference Contact

Zhang Guolei

16601900190

zhangguolei@smm.cn