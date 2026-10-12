[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Asian stainless trade stays thin after holidays as cheap imports weigh on Korea

Asian stainless trading was thin in early October with only three working days. In South Korea, imported 304 CR is now priced below domestic 304 HR, pressuring local offers as buyers purchase only as needed. Chinese sentiment weakened on softer nickel, while Asian export offers held steady on Indonesian-driven raw material costs.

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