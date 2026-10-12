Kutch Copper to Integrate 115 MW Renewable Energy at Mundra, Aiming for 1M Tonne Capacity and Carbon Reduction

Adani Enterprises' subsidiary Kutch Copper Ltd plans to integrate 115 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy into its copper smelting and refining operations at Mundra, Gujarat, as the company seeks to reduce its carbon footprint and improve resource efficiency while pursuing capacity expansion.

The company currently operates a copper smelter with an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes and plans to double capacity to 1 million tonnes per year, which would make it the world's largest single-location custom copper smelter, according to its maiden sustainability report.

The planned renewable energy integration forms part of Kutch Copper's broader environmental, social and governance strategy, as demand for copper continues to grow amid investment in renewable energy, electric vehicles, power transmission and industrial development.

Kutch Copper said it operates using nearly 100% desalinated water and follows a zero-liquid-discharge approach to reduce freshwater consumption. The company also reported treating 99.8% of sulphur emissions through pollution-control technologies.

The Adani Group has committed $1.2 billion to the Kutch Copper project, according to the company. The facility is intended to strengthen India's domestic refined copper supply as the country seeks to support electrification and its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070.

The planned renewable energy integration could help improve the refinery's environmental performance as Kutch Copper scales up production. The proposed expansion to 1 million tonnes per year could also increase domestic refined copper availability over time, potentially reducing India's reliance on imported refined metal. The extent of any supply impact will depend on the expansion timeline, commissioning and production ramp-up.

Kutch Copper’s Grade A copper cathodes received LME registration in July 2026, making them eligible for delivery against LME contracts.