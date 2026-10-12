Hunan Angzhu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. looks forward to meeting you at the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference

In 2026, the global lead-acid battery industry maintains steady growth, holding irreplaceable advantages in automotive, industrial, and energy storage applications. Secondary lead has become the core raw material supply, while green recycling and compliant manufacturing have become the industry baseline. The global industry chain is accelerating its shift toward Southeast Asia, and Vietnam, leveraging its motorcycle and automobile ownership, manufacturing ecosystem, and trade facilitation advantages, has become a strategic anchor for lead smelting, battery production, and recycling.

At the same time, the lead industry chain faces multiple challenges, including raw material supply-demand balance, international trade compliance, escalating environmental protection standards, advanced lead battery technology iteration, supply chain security, and cost control. To build a global platform for exchange and cooperation across the lead industry and to promote collaborative innovation across the entire chain of lead ore, primary lead, secondary lead, lead-acid batteries, equipment, and auxiliary materials, the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Innovation Conference will be held in Ho Chi Minh City. SMM, together with Hunan Angzhu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.invites you to join the conference, which focuses on industrial policy, market trends, technological upgrading, circular economy, and global supply chain co-construction, helping enterprises seize opportunities and achieve win-win collaboration.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

A new era begins, born in step with the times.

For a thousand years, Leiyang

has carried forward Cai Lun's legacy of precision craftsmanship and innovation,

nurturing an enterprising and pragmatic corporate spirit.

Angzhu Environmental Protection has established its group headquarters here,

coordinating R&D and brand building,

and overseeing all-domain operational management.

With forward-looking strategic planning,

the enterprise has established operations in the Leiyang High-Tech Industrial Park,

with a total project investment of 650 million yuan,

focusing on the smelting and deep processing of precious metals and various rare metals.

In Renhua, Shaoguan,

home to a world-class Danxia ecological sanctuary,

the enterprise has established an intelligent and green production site,

seizing the opportunities of the dual-carbon era,

leveraging the locational advantages of the Hunan-Guangdong twin-city synergy,

and staying true to its industrial roots while advancing steadily and prudently.

Brand heritage, empowered by authority.

The company is a national high-tech enterprise,

a Hunan Province specialized and innovative enterprise,

and has been selected as a preferred unit in the refined lead industry under the Brand Power initiative.

Adhering to full-process standardized and compliant operations,

with outstanding quality and a strong reputation,

the company has established a solid and exemplary standing in the industry.

Technology-driven enterprise, precision quality.

The company possesses full-category metal recycling, purification, and deep processing capabilities,

with a complete range of products:

covering lead, zinc, copper, aluminum, and other bulk commodities;

gold, silver, palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and other precious metals;

tin, antimony, bismuth, tungsten, and other minor metals;

rhenium, cesium, niobium, indium, gallium, germanium, hafnium, neodymium, and other rare metals.

Supporting the lead-acid battery industry,

the company specializes in lead-calcium alloys, antimony alloy specialty materials, as well as radiation-proof lead plates and lead wool products.

Deeply engaged in mainstream metals such as copper, tin, and antimony,

the company focuses on the deep processing of high-end rare metals including indium, germanium, molybdenum, and hafnium.

With a self-developed two-stage purification process,

the company has built digital intelligent production lines,

achieving an annual output of 200,000 mt and an annual output value of approximately 12 billion.

Pyrometallurgy No. 1 refined lead has a purity of 99.994%,

and primary lead has a purity of 99.996%,

continuously supplying high-quality raw materials for high-end manufacturing.

Full-scenario application, benchmark win-win.

Products are widely used in ESS batteries, radiation protection engineering, precision manufacturing, and the semiconductor sector,

covering aerospace, metallurgy, military industry support, and many other high-end industries.

The company has long established deep strategic partnerships with top-tier players in the industry.

Rigorous quality control, green and safe.

Quality as the foundation, safety as the cornerstone.

The company has built a full-process closed-loop quality control system covering raw material warehousing, production processing, and finished product warehouse withdrawals,

comprehensively ensuring stable and reliable product quality.

The company adheres to green and low-carbon principles,

practices a recycling model for scrap metals,

persists in energy conservation and consumption reduction, efficiently revitalizes resources,

and promotes the green and sustainable development of the industry.

At the same time, it improves the talent cultivation system,

achieving shared growth between the enterprise and its employees.

Culture forges the soul, united we advance.

The company upholds the core development philosophy of integrity, innovation, green practices, and win-win cooperation,

builds its core competitiveness through precision technology and quality service,

and steadily moves toward high-quality development.

Looking ahead, Angzhu Environmental Protection,

deeply cultivating the high-end metal deep processing sector,

will join hands with partners from all walks of life,

to build a new low-carbon and sustainable industrial future together.

Angzhu Environmental Protection — Company Profile

A new era dawns, and we rise with the trend.

In Leiyang, a city with a thousand-year history,

the heritage of Cai Lun’s craftsmanship and innovative spirit

has forged the corporate DNA of perseverance and pragmatism.

It is here that Angzhu Environmental Protection establishes its Group Headquarters,

overseeing R&D, brand building and full-spectrum operation management.

With forward-looking strategic planning,

the enterprise has launched an industrial park project in Leiyang High-Tech Zone.

The total investment of the project reaches 650 million yuan,

focusing on smelting and deep processing of precious metals and various rare metals.

In Renhua, Shaoguan,

home to the world-class Danxia landform ecological wonder,

the company builds intelligent, eco-friendly production bases.

Seizing opportunities brought by the dual-carbon era,

and leveraging the geographic advantages of the Hunan-Guangdong cross-region integration,

we remain committed to our industrial roots and advance steadily.

Brand accumulation, empowered by authoritative credentials.

As a National High-Tech Enterprise,

and a Hunan Provincial Specialized, Refined, Differential & Innovative Enterprise,

Angzhu Environmental Protection is selected as a Preferred Enterprise in the fine lead sector by the Brand Power Initiative.

We adhere to standardized and compliant operations across all procedures.

Relying on reliable product quality and sound reputation,

we have built a solid standing in the industry.

Technology underpins our enterprise; fine craftsmanship guarantees quality.

We are capable of full-category recycling, purification and deep processing of metals.

Our product portfolio covers:

bulk commodities including lead, zinc, copper and aluminum;

precious metals such as gold, silver, palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and osmium;

minor metals including tin, antimony, bismuth and tungsten;

rare metals including rhenium, cesium, niobium, indium, gallium, germanium, hafnium and neodymium.

We support the lead-acid battery industry,

specializing in lead-calcium alloys, antimony alloy special materials, as well as radiation-proof lead sheets and lead wool products.

We conduct in-depth processing of mainstream metals including copper, tin and antimony,

with a focus on high-end rare metals such as indium, germanium, molybdenum and hafnium.

We have self-developed a two-stage purification process,

and deployed digital intelligent production lines.

The annual output hits 200,000 tons, with an annual output value of approximately 12 billion yuan.

The purity of pyrometallurgical No.1 refined lead reaches 99.994%,

and electrolytic lead achieves 99.996% purity,

supplying high-quality raw materials continuously for high-end manufacturing industries.

Wide-ranging applications, benchmark win-win cooperation.

Our products are widely applied in energy storage batteries, radiation protection engineering, precision manufacturing and semiconductors,

serving numerous high-end sectors including aerospace, metallurgy and military supporting industries.

We maintain long-term in-depth strategic cooperation with leading enterprises in the industry.

Stringent quality control, green and safe operation.

Quality is our foundation; safety is our priority.

We have built a closed-loop quality control system covering raw material intake, production & processing, and finished goods delivery,

to fully guarantee stable and reliable product quality.

Upholding the philosophy of green and low-carbon development,

we practice the recycling model for waste metals,

promote energy conservation and consumption reduction, and efficiently revitalize resources,

boosting the sustainable green development of the industry.

Meanwhile, we have developed a comprehensive talent cultivation system,

enabling mutual growth of the enterprise and its employees.

Corporate culture shapes our soul, uniting us for progress.

Guided by our core values: integrity, innovation, green development and win-win results,

we consolidate core competitiveness through sophisticated technologies and premium services,

and march steadily toward high-quality development.

Looking ahead, Angzhu Environmental Protection

will continue to delve into the deep processing of high-end metals.

We stand ready to cooperate with partners from all walks of life,

to jointly build a brand-new future of low-carbon and sustainable industry.

Contact Information

Lin Yuancai 13975799177/18768272777

Overseas Contact: Wang Hu 18857308848

Long press or scan the QR code to register now

2026 SMM Global Lead-acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference