Hunan Angzhu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustment. Upstream mine resources remain tight, and smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and the green, low-carbon transition. Against this backdrop, collaboration across the upstream and downstream industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified the needs of the industry and is dedicated to creating a truly distinctive industry annual conference. This conference will focus on downstream applications and long-term contract supply-demand matching, aiming to build a high-end communication platform that integrates macro outlook, price assessment, and long-term contract negotiations. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and pragmatic agenda design.

In this golden October, we sincerely invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together and engage in candid exchanges and joint development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Hunan Angzhu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly promote the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now, and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event to create a brilliant new chapter together!

A new era begins, born in step with the times.

For a thousand years, Leiyang

has carried forward the legacy of Cai Lun's craftsmanship and innovation,

nurturing a corporate gene of diligence and pragmatism.

Angzhu Environmental Protection has established its group headquarters here,

coordinating R&D and brand building,

and overseeing all-domain operations management.

With forward-looking strategic planning,

the company has established a presence in the Leiyang High-tech Zone Industrial Park.

The total project investment is 650 million yuan,

focusing on the smelting and deep processing of precious metals and various rare metals.

In Renhua, Shaoguan,

home to a world-class Danxia ecological sanctuary,

the company has laid out an intelligent and green production site,

seizing the opportunities of the dual-carbon era,

leveraging the locational advantages of the interconnected Hunan-Guangdong twin-city dynamic,

and staying true to its industrial roots while advancing steadily and prudently.

Brand heritage, empowered by authority.

The company is a national high-tech enterprise,

a specialized and sophisticated enterprise in Hunan Province,

and a selected preferred unit in the refined lead industry under the Brand Power initiative.

It adheres to standardized and compliant operations throughout the entire process,

and with outstanding quality and a strong reputation,

it has established a solid and excellent standing in the industry.

Technology-driven, precision-crafted.

The enterprise possesses full-category metal recycling, purification, and deep processing capabilities,

with a complete range of products:

covering bulk commodities such as lead, zinc, copper, and aluminum;

precious metals including gold, silver, palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium;

minor metals such as tin, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten;

and rare metals including rhenium, cesium, niobium, indium, gallium, germanium, hafnium, and neodymium.

Supporting the lead-acid battery industry,

it specializes in lead-calcium alloys, antimony alloy specialty materials, as well as radiation-proof lead plates and lead wool products.

It has deep expertise in mainstream metals such as copper, tin, and antimony,

and focuses on the deep processing of high-end rare metals including indium, germanium, molybdenum, and hafnium.

With a self-developed two-stage purification process,

it has built digital intelligent production lines,

achieving an annual output of 200,000 mt and an annual output value of approximately 12 billion yuan.

The purity of No. 1 refined lead from pyrometallurgy reaches 99.994%,

and the purity of primary lead reaches 99.996%,

providing a steady supply of high-quality raw materials for high-end manufacturing.

Full-domain application, benchmark win-win.

Products are widely used in ESS batteries, radiation protection engineering, precision manufacturing, and semiconductors,

covering many high-end industries such as aerospace, metallurgy, and military supporting sectors.

The company has long established deep strategic partnerships with top-tier players in the industry.

Rigorous quality control, green and safe.

Quality as the foundation, safety as the priority.

The enterprise has built a closed-loop quality control system covering raw material warehousing, production processing, and finished product warehouse withdrawals,

ensuring stable and reliable product quality in all aspects.

The enterprise upholds the green and low-carbon philosophy,

practices a circular recycling model for scrap metals,

and insists on energy conservation and consumption reduction, efficiently revitalizing resources,

to promote the green and sustainable development of the industry.

At the same time, it improves the talent cultivation system,

achieving mutual growth between the enterprise and its employees.

Culture as the soul, united to forge ahead.

The enterprise adheres to the core development philosophy of integrity, innovation, and green win-win,

and builds its core competitiveness with precision technology and quality service,

steadily advancing toward high-quality development.

Looking ahead, Angzhu Environmental Protection,

deeply cultivating the high-end metal deep processing field,

joining hands with partners from all sectors,

is expected to jointly build a new low-carbon and sustainable industrial future.

Contact Information

Lin Yuancai 13975799177/18768272777

Outside China Contact: Wang Hu 18857308848