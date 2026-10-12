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[SMM survey] Blast furnace maintenance increases, and hot metal production decline is expected to widen in October

Published: Oct 12, 2026 13:54 (GMT+8)

According to SMM’s tracking survey data, a total of 27 blast furnaces at steel mills nationwide entered maintenance in September, with a daily reduction in hot metal output of about 11.310kt. The maintenance was mainly concentrated in North China. Meanwhile, 11 blast furnaces resumed production, increasing daily hot metal output by about 47,600 mt. The blast furnaces resuming production were also mainly in North China; blast furnace maintenance was primarily driven by deepening losses at steel mills; coupled with underperform in peak season end-use demand, steel mills faced relatively high inventory pressure. SMM survey data showed that blast furnace maintenance in September led to a net decrease of 6.7 million mt in hot metal production, up 470,000 mt MoM from August. Based on SMM daily average hot metal production data, daily average pig iron production in September fell by about 0.610kt from August.


Source: SMM

According to SMM’s latest survey data, in October 2026, steel mills nationwide plan to add a total of 10 blast furnaces for maintenance, mainly concentrated in North China, with an expected daily reduction in hot metal output of about 37,000 mt; over the same period, a total of 12 blast furnaces plan to resume production, with a theoretical daily increase in hot metal output of about 58,000 mt. Based on comprehensive estimates, blast furnace maintenance in October is expected to cumulatively reduce hot metal production by about 8 million mt, with the average daily hot metal output down by about 30,000 mt MoM from September. However, considering the pronounced decline in raw material prices, steel mill profits have somewhat recovered, and maintenance at some blast furnaces that were planned may be delayed. Hot metal production’s actual reduction in October is expected to be lower than the estimate.


Source: SMM

You are welcome to follow SMM’s weekly release every Wednesday of the operating rate and daily average hot metal production for 242 sample blast furnaces:

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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