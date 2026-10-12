Zhejiang Pufike Technology Group Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustments. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing profits are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and green, low-carbon transformation. Against this backdrop, collaboration across the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified the industry's needs and is dedicated to creating a "distinctive" industry annual conference. This conference will focus its core positioning on downstream application ends and long-term contract supply-demand matching. We aim to build a high-end exchange platform integrating macro outlook, price assessment, and long-term contract negotiation. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and a pragmatic agenda.

In this golden October, we sincerely invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together and engage in candid exchanges and joint development discussions in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Zhejiang Pufico Technology Groupwill attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly promote the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Pufico is a national-level high-tech enterprise specializing in energy gas solutions and the development of separation and purification technologies for industrial gases such as hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide, as well as equipment manufacturing and engineering services. Its business covers energy-saving air separation, hydrogen energy equipment, cryogenic equipment, pressure vessels, industrial gas purification, tooling valve manufacturing, and new materials, serving industries including petroleum, chemicals, coal chemicals, metallurgy, electric power, pharmaceuticals, electronics, environmental protection, national defense, and aerospace. The pressure swing adsorption units we developed for nitrogen generation, oxygen generation, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide, as well as polysilicon tail gas recovery and PVC tail gas recovery technologies, have reached advanced levels in China. In the field of hydrogen production, we have also developed low-energy-consumption pressure swing adsorption gas separation technologies for coal-to-hydrogen, natural gas reforming to hydrogen, methanol reforming to hydrogen, and decarbonization, all reaching advanced technical levels in China.

Technically, the company has integrated advantages from various aspects and established a centralized technical department, with R&D centers in Fuyang and Chengdu. In 2022, it jointly established a university-enterprise joint laboratory with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology and Jiaxing University. After more than a decade of effort, Pufico has obtained over sixty invention patents.

In terms of operations, the company adopted a strategy of integrating upstream and downstream enterprises across the gas technology industry chain and establishing a nationwide market sales and service network, enabling rapid growth and expansion amid fierce market competition. Today, Pufico has established service outlets across more than thirty provinces and cities in China, with Hangzhou as its operations and sales center and Jingshan as its production and delivery center.

In production, on the basis of its original production site in Hangzhou, the company established modern standard factory buildings and office facilities in Jingshan, Hubei in 2024, equipped with advanced product manufacturing and detection equipment for the production of Class A vessels, air compressors, and skid-mounted equipment, providing a solid foundation for contract execution and engineering services.

The company aims to build a comprehensive engineering technology enterprise driven by market development, supported by technology R&D, grounded in manufacturing, and oriented toward engineering services. It strives to align with international standards in technology, quality, service, and management, aiming for zero-defect products and 100% client satisfaction, contributing to the development of the enterprise and the progress of the industry.

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