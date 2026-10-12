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Secondary Lead: Limited Spot Cargo and Trading Volume [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 13:25 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 12:

In the secondary refined lead market today, the market recommended online price was raised by 75 yuan/mt, with an ex-factory quotation range of 16,000-16,080 yuan/mt including tax. Spot cargoes were currently scarce, and smelters held back from selling, mostly quoting ex-factory at parity including tax. Downstream intended purchase prices were only 15,900 yuan/mt, with moderate inquiries but limited available cargoes for transactions. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 15,975 yuan/mt, at a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 0.77, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 2.57 (historical data can be queried by logging into the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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Secondary Lead: Limited Spot Cargo and Trading Volume [SMM Lead Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)