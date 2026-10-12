Secondary Lead: Limited Spot Cargo and Trading Volume [SMM Lead Daily Review]

SMM, October 12:
In the secondary refined lead market today, the market recommended online price was raised by 75 yuan/mt, with an ex-factory quotation range of 16,000-16,080 yuan/mt including tax. Spot cargoes were currently scarce, and smelters held back from selling, mostly quoting ex-factory at parity including tax. Downstream intended purchase prices were only 15,900 yuan/mt, with moderate inquiries but limited available cargoes for transactions. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 15,975 yuan/mt, at a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 0.77, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 2.57 (historical data can be queried by logging into the database).