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SHFE/LME price ratio weakens, Yangshan copper premiums lack upward momentum, spot premiums pull back [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:50 (GMT+8)

On October 12, the average warrant price fell $5/mt from the previous trading day to $130/mt (price range: $120-140/mt); the average B/L price fell $5/mt from the previous trading day to 125 yuan/mt (price range: 120-130 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price fell $1/mt from the previous trading day to $61/mt (price range: $54-68/mt), with quotes referencing October-arrival cargoes.

The SHFE/LME price ratio weakened today, downstream demand showed mediocre performance, and combined with lower domestic spot premiums, imported copper spot premiums lacked upward momentum. Early-session actual transactions were sluggish, and under the current futures-spot structure, the market holds expectations for a pullback in premiums going forward. It was heard that registered ER copper B/L was quoted at around $130/mt today, registered ER copper warrants were quoted at around $140/mt, and EQ copper arriving in late October was quoted at around $70/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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