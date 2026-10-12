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Ningbo zinc: Traders continue to raise offers, spot trades weaken [SMM midday comment]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:38 (GMT+8)
[Ningbo Zinc: Traders Continue to Raise Offers, Spot Trades Weaken] Mainstream brand 0# zinc traded at around 26,190-26,280 yuan/mt in the Ningbo market. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in Ningbo were primarily against the 2611 contract.

SMM, October 12:

       Mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market traded at around 26,190–26,280 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and at a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargoes, with mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area mainly against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a delivered premium of 60 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Anning was quoted at a premium of 10–50 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. Few traders were selling in the market. In early trading, traders raised their quotes, but as zinc prices on the futures rebounded from lows, downstream enterprises reduced their inquiries and purchases. Overall spot market trading weakened, and quotes across the market showed some divergence.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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