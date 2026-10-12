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The first space cable stock! Wenfeng Optoelectronics launches IPO today

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:27 (GMT+8)

On October 12, BSE IPO candidate Wenfeng Optoelectronics (920296.BJ) officially opened its online subscription. The company is a national-level high-tech enterprise and a national-level specialized and sophisticated "little giant" that produces new and unique products, primarily engaged in the R&D, production, and sales of high-performance specialty wire and cable and optoelectronic components, with products mainly applied in military fields such as aviation, aerospace, ordnance, military electronics, naval vessels, and the nuclear industry.

According to the prospectus, Wenfeng Optoelectronics' products cover nearly 50 series, more than 400 categories, and over a thousand specifications, making it one of the few specialty wire and cable enterprises in China capable of covering all six major military sectors. Industry data shows that the company ranks among the top five in China in the military aerospace and aviation specialty wire and cable segment and among the top ten in the overall military specialty wire and cable market.

On the technical front, the company holds 71 patents, including 31 invention patents and 15 core technologies, and has participated in drafting two national standards: "Performance Requirements for Fire-Resistant Cables for Aircraft" and "Nickel-Chromium/Nickel-Aluminum Thermocouple Extension Cables for Aircraft - Part 1: General Requirements and Tests for Conductors".

The company's main partners are AVIC, CASC, CASIC, NORINCO, CETC, CSSC, and CAEP, primarily military central state-owned enterprises and research institutes. From 2023 to January-June 2026, the revenue share of the company's top five clients was 75.11%, 73.26%, 77.73%, and 81%, respectively, indicating high client concentration.



2026 SMM Electrical Materials Industry Annual Conference

November 5-6

Taodu Peninsula Hotel, Yixing, Jiangsu

Confirmed attending enterprises:

Tongtai High Conductivity, Sanwu Cable, Lingnan Cable, CHINT Electrics, Yixin Electronics, Xintiandi Electric, Superconducting Cable, Hengxiang Electric, Jiuli Electric, Jinyan Electric, Huamei Cable, Deli Conductor, Huining Group, Hongan Group, Far East Smarter Energy, Zhejiang Hailiang, Yongbo Electronics, Shangshang Cable...

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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