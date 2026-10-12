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[SMM Computing Power News] H100 rental asking price rises to 88,000 yuan/month, with adjustable quantity from 16 to 32 units

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:26 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

SMM learned that on October 12, a Beijing-based buyer expressed interest in renting H100 units, with a monthly budget of 88,000 yuan per unit, and a quantity ranging from 16 to 32 units, with the scale flexible depending on supply availability.

[For details, contact: SMM computing power analyst Li Siming at 021-51666774]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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