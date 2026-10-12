The Beijing Municipal People's Government has issued the Plan for Deepening the Construction of an International Consumption Center City during the 15th Five-Year Plan Period. The plan points out that Beijing will further advance "AI + consumption." It will expand consumption of digital products and increase the effective supply of new-generation intelligent end-use products such as AI phones and computers, smart wearables, and smart robots. It will innovate consumption of digital content, encourage the use of AI technologies to assist in the creation of theater, music, dance, fine arts, and immersive experiences, launch more high-quality digital cultural heritage products, and increase the supply of ultra-high-definition content in radio, television, and online audio-visual services. It will create new digital consumption scenarios, accelerate the integration of digital and intelligent technologies with consumption scenarios, promote the integrated application of AI, virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition technologies in commerce, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, sports, and other fields, and build smart business districts and smart stores. It will expand digital consumption channels, support the digital marketing of brick-and-mortar commercial enterprises, and guide the regulated and healthy development of instant retail and livestream e-commerce.