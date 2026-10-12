The Beijing Municipal People's Government issued the Plan for Deepening the Development of Beijing as an International Consumption Center During the 15th Five-Year Plan Period, which mentions intensifying efforts to promote NEVs. It will further improve the used car circulation system, facilitate used car transactions, and promote the standardized and large-scale development of trading markets. It will optimize the supply of services such as maintenance and insurance, and develop the automotive aftermarket in an orderly manner, including vehicle modification, leasing, motorsports, and RV camping. It will accelerate pilot reforms in automobile circulation and consumption, and cultivate new growth points in automobile consumption.