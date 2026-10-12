[ASML to Raise Parts Prices in South Korea by 10%]

According to South Korean media reports, ASML, the world's largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer, will uniformly raise the prices of replacement parts supplied in South Korea by 10%. The new prices will take effect from January next year, and the price increase covers all parts for EUV and DUV lithography machines. Industry insiders revealed that early last month, ASML headquarters had already notified Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix of the price increase intention through its South Korean subsidiary. The price hike was finalized after negotiations with the procurement departments of the two companies.