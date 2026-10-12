logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Super Computing Field Trip to iSoftStone Tongzhou Intelligent Shared Factory for Comprehensive AI Infrastructure Cooperation]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:06 (GMT+8)
On October 10, Huang Chenhong, Chairman of Apex, accompanied by Liu Tianwen, Chairman and CEO of iSoftStone, and others, visited the iSoftStone Huafang Tongzhou Intelligent Shared Factory. The two parties will carry out comprehensive cooperation in AI infrastructure R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 12)
27 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 12)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 12)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 12)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 12 Oct , 2026
27 mins ago
[SMM Tin Midday Review] Macro Pressure Eases at the Margin; SHFE Tin Rebounds but Encounters Resistance Above
4 hours ago
[SMM Tin Midday Review] Macro Pressure Eases at the Margin; SHFE Tin Rebounds but Encounters Resistance Above
Read More
[SMM Tin Midday Review] Macro Pressure Eases at the Margin; SHFE Tin Rebounds but Encounters Resistance Above
[SMM Tin Midday Review] Macro Pressure Eases at the Margin; SHFE Tin Rebounds but Encounters Resistance Above
[SMM Tin Midday Review: Macro Pressure Eases at the Margin, SHFE Tin Rebounds but Encounters Resistance Above]
4 hours ago
[ASML to Raise Parts Prices in South Korea by 10%]
5 hours ago
[ASML to Raise Parts Prices in South Korea by 10%]
Read More
[ASML to Raise Parts Prices in South Korea by 10%]
[ASML to Raise Parts Prices in South Korea by 10%]
According to South Korean media reports, ASML, the world's largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer, will uniformly raise the prices of replacement parts supplied in South Korea by 10%. The new prices will take effect from January next year, and the price increase covers all parts for EUV and DUV lithography machines. Industry insiders revealed that early last month, ASML headquarters had already notified Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix of the price increase intention through its South Korean subsidiary. The price hike was finalized after negotiations with the procurement departments of the two companies.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 12)
Oct 12, 2026 15:56 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Tin Midday Review] Macro Pressure Eases at the Margin; SHFE Tin Rebounds but Encounters Resistance Above
Oct 12, 2026 12:22 (GMT+8)
news
[ASML to Raise Parts Prices in South Korea by 10%]
Oct 12, 2026 11:13 (GMT+8)
news
[Ministry of Commerce: China and Europe have enormous cooperation potential in new energy, artificial intelligence and other fields]
Oct 12, 2026 11:12 (GMT+8)
On October 10, Huang Chenhong, Chairman of Apex, accompanied by Liu Ti - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)