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Tender Announcement for Semi Coke (Gansu Injection Semi Coke) of Pangang Vanadium for November 2026

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:04 (GMT+8)

1. Tender Conditions

The tender project for Pangang Vanadium November 2026 semi coke (Gansu injection semi coke) (PGWZMYHGZHD261010323699) has the bid inviter as Pangang Group Materials Trading Co., Ltd. The funds for the tender project are self-raised, and the project has met the conditions for tendering. Public tender is now conducted.

2. Project Overview and Tender Scope

2.1 Project name: Pangang Vanadium November 2026 semi coke (Gansu injection semi coke)

2.2 If the tender fails, it will be converted to other procurement methods: converted to negotiation procurement, converted to direct procurement

2.3 For the tender content, scope, and scale of this project, please refer to the attachment "Bill of Materials Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this tender.

3.2 This tender requires bidders to possess the following qualification requirements:

(1) Production-type business license

(2) Distribution-type business license

3.3 This tender requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 5 million yuan or above

Distribution-type registered capital: 5 million yuan or above

3.4 This tender requires bidders to possess the following performance requirements:

Bidders must provide performance records of similar projects from January 1, 2023 to the bid submission deadline (contract copies must be provided) and scanned copies of special VAT invoices for the relevant performance.

3.5 This tender requires bidders to possess the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: The supplier's registered capital shall be no less than 5 million yuan and no less than 30% of the tax-exclusive total amount of this project's bid.

Capability requirements: See attachments (if necessary)

Other requirements: (1) Scanned copy of business license (or duplicate);

(2) Scanned copy of tax registration certificate (or duplicate) (except for those with three-in-one certificates);

(3) Scanned copy of organization code certificate (or duplicate) (except for those with three-in-one certificates).

(4) New suppliers (those who have not provided copies of Pangang contracts from January 1, 2023 to the bid submission deadline in the performance requirements are deemed new suppliers) must provide a sample evaluation qualification report issued by Pangang's technical quality department or other state-owned detection institutions within 3 months prior to the bid submission deadline.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered according to law, bids from dishonest persons subject to enforcement are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Tender Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the tender, please log in to Ansteel Smart Tender and Bid Platform http://bid.ansteel.cn from 09:00 on October 12, 2026 to 09:00 on November 2, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter) to download the electronic tender documents.

Click to view tender details:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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