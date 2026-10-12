Recently, the expansion project of China Mobile Intelligent Computing Center (Hohhot), the largest single intelligent computing center of a global operator, undertaken by China Construction Third Engineering Bureau—the B25 and B27 projects of China Mobile Hohhot Data Center—was successfully completed. The project is located in Horinger New Area, with a contract value of 2.7 billion yuan, a building area of approximately 44,500 m², and a total IT power of 120 MW. As part of the national "East Data, West Computing" project, the facility will have a total computing power of 20,100 P after operation, including 16,700 P of intelligent computing, with 90% of its computing power serving the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and green electricity accounting for 88%. It will further improve the national computing power network scheduling system and enhance China's technological competitiveness in the global AI industry.