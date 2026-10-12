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[MIIT: Deepening the "AI + Manufacturing" Initiative and Vigorously Developing Open-Source Foundation Models and Vertical Model Industry Clusters]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:04 (GMT+8)
At the opening ceremony of the 26th China International Industry Fair, Wang Weiming, Chief Engineer of the MIIT, stated that first, we should build an engine for industry-driven innovation, strengthen basic research and breakthroughs in key core technologies, reinforce the principal role of enterprises in technological innovation, optimize the layout and construction of industrial innovation platforms, promote the cultivation of new tracks in national high-tech zones, and deepen the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements. Second, we should promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial system, maintain and develop a complete industrial system, coordinate the large-scale application of emerging industries, the forward-looking layout of future industries, and the renewal and upgrading of traditional industries, adapt measures to local conditions, cultivate and expand advanced manufacturing, advance the "AI + manufacturing" initiative in depth, vigorously develop open-source base models and vertical model industrial clusters, and build world-class enterprises. Third, we should consolidate the foundation of intelligent software and hardware, increase guidance and support for enterprises' digital transformation, cultivate digital transformation service providers deeply rooted in industries, and build intelligent factories and high-standard digital parks. Fourth, we should build a mutually beneficial and win-win industrial ecosystem.

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