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Circulation generally under control, transaction pace steady [SMM South China Spot Aluminum Daily Review]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:00 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 12:

Aluminum prices rose today, while the spot market remained lukewarm. No inventory buildup pressure was seen over the weekend, and inventory had a positive impact on sentiment, but under the backwardation structure, the actual basis remained high. Market operations were somewhat divided, with firm price-holding and slight downward adjustments coexisting. The mainstream was in the range from small discounts to parity, and spot circulation was generally manageable. The willingness to rush to buy amid continuous price rise was moderate, providing some demand support; however, the overall sentiment was somewhat wary of high prices, with purchases mainly driven by rigid demand. After entering the market, momentum was lacking, and the transaction pace was steady. Spot transaction prices were concentrated at a premium of 200 yuan/mt to 240 yuan/mt over the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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