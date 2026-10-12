[Construction Begins on Work Boat Berth Project of Steel Base Terminal Project in Bayuquan Port Area]

On October 9, the work boat berth project of the steel base terminal project in the Bayuquan Port Area of Yingkou Port officially commenced construction. Tian Yong, general manager and deputy party secretary of Anshan Iron and Steel/Ansteel Co., Ltd., attended the groundbreaking ceremony and delivered a speech. This project is an important initiative by Anshan Iron and Steel to earnestly implement Ansteel Group's "dual-core" strategy, improve the port-adjacent logistics system, support the long-term development of the Bayuquan base, and serve the construction of the Liaoning Coastal Economic Belt. It is a key infrastructure project for implementing Liaoning Province's strategy of building a strong province through intelligent manufacturing and supporting the revitalization of the old industrial base in Northeast China. The project will help accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, drive the clustered development of upstream and downstream supporting industries, and inject new momentum into achieving new breakthroughs in the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning and Northeast China.