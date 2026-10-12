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[Guangxin Holdings: Building a stainless steel industry cluster in Yangjiang]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 10:32 (GMT+8)
On October 9, Guangdong held a provincial advanced manufacturing conference to further clarify the development direction of advanced manufacturing. Advanced materials are a key link in enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of industry and supply chains. Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group is accelerating its layout around the advanced materials industry, promoting the upgrading of traditional industries and the cultivation of emerging industries in a coordinated manner. "As a multinational industrial group focused primarily on new materials manufacturing, Guangxin truly feels the heavy responsibility on its shoulders and the honor of its mission," said Liu Zhihong, deputy party secretary and general manager of Guangxin Holdings Group, in an interview. He stated that the group will follow the spirit of the conference, focusing on composite materials, carbon fiber materials, and materials related to integrated circuits and semiconductors, and strive to strengthen and supplement the industrial chain within Guangdong Province.

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On October 9, Guangdong held a provincial advanced manufacturing confe - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)