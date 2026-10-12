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【Flash | Aranzazu Molybdenum Output Drops 28% QoQ in Q3】

Published: Oct 12, 2026 10:24 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Aura Minerals’ preliminary results released on Oct. 9 show that the Aranzazu mine in Mexico produced 41,000 lb, or about 18.6 tonnes, of molybdenum in Q3 2026, down 28% QoQ and 61% YoY. Nine-month output was 162,000 lb, or about 73.5 tonnes, down 1% YoY. Copper, gold and silver output all increased sequentially, indicating that the molybdenum decline was not caused by a site-wide shutdown. Aura did not separately explain the lower molybdenum output, leaving mine sequencing, molybdenum grade and recovery as key items to monitor.

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