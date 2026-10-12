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【Flash | El Teniente Mudslide Killed Two Workers; Output Impact Unconfirmed】

Published: Oct 12, 2026 10:23 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
A mudslide struck the open-pit area of Codelco’s El Teniente mine on Oct. 11, killing two contractor workers. Operations in the affected area had already been suspended because of severe weather. Cochilco data show that El Teniente produced 1,483.1 tonnes of molybdenum in H1 2026, down 34.9% from 2,277.2 tonnes a year earlier. Codelco has not said whether underground mining, concentrators or the molybdenum recovery circuit were affected, nor quantified any additional output loss. SMM is therefore not cutting its molybdenum forecast at this stage and will monitor ore feed, haulage and plant operations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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