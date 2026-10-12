Weina Hydrogen Energy Deploys New Energy Logistics in Jiayuguan, Joining Industry Chain Partners to Build a Closed Loop of "Station-Vehicle-Electricity-Operation-Maintenance"

Recently, Winner Hydrogen Energy, guided by the principle of "hydrogen where hydrogen is suitable, electricity where electricity is suitable, and hydrogen-electricity complementarity," has turned its attention to Jiayuguan, a key node along the Hexi Corridor, establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary, Winner Green Flow, as its foothold in the local market and launching a green practice in bulk logistics for Northwest China.

Operational experience with over 300 vehicles delivers a mature hydrogen-electricity complementary model

Prior to this, Winner Hydrogen Energy had already built deep expertise in the new energy transport capacity sector: more than 300 hydrogen/electric vehicles have been put into operation, a digital smart transport platform connects diverse transportation scenarios, the company built Xi'an's first hydrogen refueling station, and it has established a mature hydrogen-electricity complementary operating model.

However, the team recognized that the heavy-haul coal transport along the Hexi Corridor cannot simply replicate models from other scenarios. For long-distance routes with heavy load demands, merely purchasing electric heavy-duty trucks is far from sufficient—vehicles need reliable OEM maintenance to ensure high availability, supporting charging stations along the routes, access to affordably priced green electricity to reduce operating costs, and connections with local factories and power plants to turn vehicles, stations, and electricity into tangible transport capacity. It is difficult for any single enterprise to complete all these links on its own.

Three-party collaboration builds a complete "vehicle-station-electricity-O&M" closed loop

Thus, a cross-enterprise ecosystem collaboration unfolded. Winner Hydrogen Energy, using Winner Green Flow as its local execution hub, brought together Sany Heavy Industry's Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy and Kexuan Power's China Copper Energy to jointly fill the gaps across the industry chain and build a complete"vehicle-station-electricity-O&M" closed loop.

Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy contributes complete vehicle equipment and full-lifecycle OEM maintenance to handle the demanding conditions of heavy-haul operations in Northwest China, ensuring vehicle availability and reliability, while also connecting the cargo source network on the Xinjiang side to open up the upstream supply chain for Xinjiang coal. China Copper Energy is responsible for the challenging task of energy infrastructure along the route, deploying charging and energy-swapping stations along transport corridors, integrating green electricity resources to control external supply costs, and relying on digital systems to closely monitor battery health and energy consumption so that every asset delivers greater value. Winner Hydrogen Energy, through Winner Green Flow, is deeply rooted in the local Jiayuguan market, connecting with core local clients such as JISCO Group and Gansu Electric Power Investment, handling business development, fleet dispatch, and government-enterprise coordination, and transforming the resources gathered from all parties across the industry chain into tangible coal transport capacity.

Over 50 pure electric heavy-duty trucks deployed in Jiayuguan, adding a green corridor for Xinjiang coal entering Gansu

In August 2026,more than 50 pure electric heavy-duty trucks were successively deployed in Jiayuguan, joining the once-roaring diesel heavy-duty truck fleet with a group of quiet new energy heavy-duty trucks. The corridor from Shitou Coal to Yumen was successfully opened, giving Xinjiang coal a new green route into Gansu; on the short-haul round-trip route between Yumen and the JISCO steel mill, electric heavy-duty trucks now shuttle back and forth day after day.

According to estimates, a single diesel heavy-duty truck emits 66.75 mt of carbon dioxide each year. Now, these new energy heavy-duty trucks running across the Gobi produce no tailpipe emissions and significantly lower driving noise, equivalent to eliminating the exhaust pollution of tens of thousands of passenger vehicles.

Many new energy heavy-duty truck initiatives in the industry are often hampered by disconnects among vehicles, stations, and cargo, making it difficult to sustain operations after high-profile demonstrations. Winner Hydrogen Energy's exploration in the Hexi Corridor has taken a different path: Winner Hydrogen Energy contributes its philosophy, platform, and resources; its local subsidiary is rooted in the region to execute on the ground; and industry chain partners are brought together to fill gaps in equipment, infrastructure, and O&M, enabling new energy heavy-duty trucks to truly fit the real conditions of heavy-haul bulk transport in Northwest China.

Going forward, Winner Hydrogen Energy will continue to work with industry chain partners to steadily expand transport capacity, densify the energy replenishment network along the routes, and replicate the green transport model in more scenarios, ensuring regional industrial energy supply while enabling more new energy vehicles to write new stories of low-carbon transformation.