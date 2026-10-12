DPM Metals Inc. released preliminary third-quarter 2026 production results. Its Vareš polymetallic mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina processed approximately 143,000 tonnes of ore, producing concentrates containing approximately 28 million pounds of zinc and 17 million pounds of lead. Payable metal in concentrate sold during the quarter amounted to approximately 16 million pounds of zinc and 12 million pounds of lead. For the first nine months of 2026, Vareš produced concentrates containing approximately 52 million pounds of zinc and 35 million pounds of lead.

DPM declared commercial production at Vareš, while the operation continues to ramp up toward an annualized production run-rate of 850,000 tonnes per year by the end of 2026. Construction of the second tailings filter and paste backfill plant is nearing completion, with commissioning expected to begin in November and December, respectively.