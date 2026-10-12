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Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Sany Hydrogen Wins Bid for Additional Repurchase of 1000Nm³/h Alkaline Electrolyzer Equipment for Da'an Wind and Solar Power Green Hydrogen to Synthetic Ammonia Project

Published: Oct 12, 2026 10:10 (GMT+8)

Recently, SPIC Green Energy Co., Ltd. announced the results of its 29th batch of centralized tenders for 2026 (new energy projects). On October 8, 2026, SANY Hydrogen officially received the notice of award, confirming that it won the bid for the Da'an wind and solar power-to-green hydrogen-to-ammonia integrated demonstration project, securing one 1000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolysis hydrogen production unit at a winning price of 6.33 million yuan.

The client placed a repeat order, following the stable operation of eight electrolyzers in the earlier phase

This order is a repeat purchase by the client. In the earlier phase of the project, eight SANY Hydrogen electrolyzers have been operating stably, and the consistently smooth equipment performance and attentive full-cycle on-site services have earned high recognition from the client. The client's decision to choose SANY Hydrogen again is the best affirmation of its product quality and service capabilities.

SANY Hydrogen earns trust through stable quality, putting equipment reliability and stability first. It strictly controls product quality for the complex operating conditions of green hydrogen and continuously refines high-stability hydrogen production equipment. The long-term smooth operation of the equipment in the earlier phase of the Da'an project has won deep trust from the client through its field performance.

"One project, one policy" nanny-style service ensures full-cycle project operations

Practicing the concept of value-added services, SANY Hydrogen implements "one project, one policy" nanny-style service, establishing regional service outlets and stationing personnel nearby to respond quickly to project needs. Relying on the 12127 service standard and four after-sales modules, it has built a full-cycle service system to provide solid support for stable project operations.

In the future, SANY Hydrogen will continue to uphold quality first and value-added services, supporting the efficient construction and operation of green hydrogen projects with reliable equipment and standardized value-added services, and promoting the high-quality development of the green hydrogen industry.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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