[SMM Aluminum Express News] Metro Mining ships 659,000 mt of bauxite in September as logistical disruptions prompt annual guidance review. Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining reported shipments of 659,000 wet metric tonnes (WMT) from its Bauxite Hills Mine in Queensland in September 2026, bringing cumulative shipments for January–September to 4.013 million WMT. According to its October 12 operational update, a sandbank collapse reduced the barging channel depth from 1.8 metres to 1.3 metres, restricting barging capacity. Mining operations were also affected by increased employee absenteeism and turnover, limiting equipment utilisation. Channel maintenance commenced in early October, with normal approved depth expected to be restored within two weeks. Meanwhile, Metro's offshore floating terminal Ikamba has achieved planned availability and loading rates of approximately 2,400 tonnes/hour, while a second floating crane has returned to service. Despite these improvements, Metro is reviewing its full-year 2026 shipment guidance as it addresses the operational disruptions. The company has not yet announced a revised target, leaving uncertainty over its remaining bauxite shipments this year.