[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd tender recovers, terbium price decline deepens

Prices: Pr-Nd oxide prices consolidated, with no expansion in the high-low quotation range; dysprosium oxide prices held steady at previous levels; terbium oxide prices continued to pull back, with the decline deepening compared with the previous trading day.

Supply and demand:Last week, the offer atmosphere for Pr-Nd oxide was mediocre, with limited divergence in cargo quotations. Metal producers mostly made selective low-price purchases according to production plans, and actual transactions were sporadic. The tug-of-war between upstream and downstream in the dysprosium segment continued, with downstream purchase willingness remaining mediocre and holders showing little willingness to concede on prices. The quotation midpoint for terbium products continued to shift lower, metal producers turned conservative in procurement, took a clear stance in pushing for lower prices, and transactions were concentrated at the low end.