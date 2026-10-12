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[SMM PV Flash] Australia’s Renewable PPA Market Shifts from Volume Toward Flexibility and Value

Published: Oct 12, 2026 09:23 (GMT+8)
Energy consultancy ERM has highlighted a shift in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), where renewable power purchase agreements are increasingly being assessed not only by generation volume but also by when and where electricity can be delivered. As conventional coal-fired generation gradually exits the market, demand for greater “firmness” and better generation “shape” is increasing. Buyers are placing more emphasis on output profiles, delivery periods and dispatchability rather than simply securing renewable energy volumes. The trend suggests that solar projects combined with battery storage, flexible dispatch and more sophisticated risk management could capture greater value in future PPA negotiations as the market moves from a volume-driven model toward a value-driven structure.

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